Threats Sent to Jacksonville & Taylorville Correctional Centers, Subject In Custody

Several law enforcement agencies across Central Illinois were activated yesterday to an alert of a possible threat at two State Prisons.

Illinois State Police officials say that at approximately 12:50PM, ISP District 9 Troopers along with local SWAT Teams, Taylorville Police, and Christian County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the Taylorville Correctional Center after a threat was phoned in to the facility. ISP says there were no active incidents at the facility, and no one has been injured.

During the course of their investigation into the Taylorville threat, Illinois State Police say that they were made aware of a second threat phoned into the Jacksonville Correctional Center a short time after the Taylorville threat was called in.

ISP says the subject who was responsible for both threats was identified and taken into custody. The identity of the suspect has not been released. ISP says that the investigation remains open and active and no further information would be released at this time.