Three Area Nursing Homes Hit With Fines by IDPH For Violations of the Nursing Home Care Act

An area nursing home has been cited with the “most severe” violation of the Nursing Home Care Act in the Illinois Department of Public Health’s second quarter report on Nursing Home Violations.

Jerseyville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center was given a AA citation, which is reserved for nursing homes that are found in violation of the Nursing Home Care Act resulting in a patient’s severe injury or death. As a result, Jersevyille Nursing & Rehab Center has been fined over $77,000 for the citation.

The IDPH report on the facility addressed several incidents at the facility, including one resident who repeatedly fell and another who developed pressure ulcers. Both residents also had issues with foot care. The report also documented the facility’s “failures” in their management of the COVID-19 pandemic, which IDPH said resulted in the death of five residents.

The report says that facility failed to implement a system for testing for the spread of the virus, ailed to implement infection control procedures including isolation precautions and personal protective equipment to prevent the spread of the virus, and failed to offer and provide COVID vaccines or boosters which resulted in 23 residents developing the virus and 5 dying as a result from the virus.

Riverbender reports that representatives of the ownership of the facility declined comment on the report.

Jacksonville’s Prairie Village Healthcare Center was fined $500 for a Single-A violation after a survey taken on April 11th. According to IDPH, the facility’s administration failed to check criminal history information records with the Illinois Department of Corrections and Illinois sex offender websites in a timely manner for three out of five residents.

Winchester’s Scott County Nursing Center was fined $2,200 for a Single-A violation after a January 25th survey that says the facility failed to provide assessment or timely treatment for one of three residents reviewed for change of condition. The failure resulted in the resident being in pain for three days without a physician’s notification after that resident had sustained a right fractured clavicle.

The quarterly nursing home reports can be reviewed by the public on idph.illinois.gov.