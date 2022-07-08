Three Area Parks Receive OSLAD Grants from IDNR

Photo of the Roodhouse Rez (Courtesy of Roodhouse Parks Facebook Page)

By Benjamin Cox on July 8, 2022 at 2:33pm

Three area parks are receiving a portion of $30.3 million in grants through the state’s Open Space Land Acquisition and Development program.

The OSLAD program is administered through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. OSLAD grants can provide up to one-half of a project’s funds.

The following parks in the area are receiving grants for open projects:



The Mt. Sterling Park District is receiving $400,000 for improvements at the Joel Oliver Memorial Pool.

The City of Carrollton is receiving $200,00 for improvements at Fry Park

The City of Roodhouse is receiving $400,00 for improvements at the Roodhouse Rez Community Park.

The OSLAD Program began in 1987 and receives its funding from a percentage of the state’s Real Estate Transfer Tax.