Three Arrested After a Handgun Was Pointed At Someone During Verbal Altercation

Three people were arrested at a residence overnight after an individual allegedly brandished a handgun during an argument.

Jacksonville Police were called about a subject pointing a handgun at someone at a residence in the 600 block of Jordan Street at 11:57 last night. Upon arrival, police learned that a 15 year old male juvenile had pointed a handgun at a female complainant during a verbal altercation. The juvenile was cited for aggravated assault and was taken to the Morgan County Jail.

Also arrested in the incident were 18 year old Romerakis J. Jackson of the first block of Sunset Drive and 31 year old Talisa R. Bowen of the 600 block of North West Street for resisting a peace officer. Bowen and Jackson were allegedly interfering with an active investigation into the aggravated assault incident, according to police reports. Both allegedly refused to leave the scene and attempted to pull away from officers while being placed into handcuffs.

Bowen and Jackson have posted bond and been released from the Morgan County Jail.