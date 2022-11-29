Three Arrested After Black Friday Theft in Pittsfield

Three people were arrested on theft and drug charges after they attempted to score the ultimate black Friday deal in Pike County last week.

The Pittsfield Police responded to a call of a theft in progress at the Farm and Home store located on West Washington Street in Pittsfield at approximately 8 pm Friday.

According to a report by Pittsfield Chief of Police Michael Starman, three men acted together to steal more than $3,000.00 worth of items from the store that included tools, clothing, and other items.

One suspect was allegedly wearing a mask over his head during the theft. The subjects reportedly fled the area after leaving Farm and Home. One suspect was located in the bathroom at a nearby business and the other two were apprehended in the 600 block of West Washington Street.

One of the men ran from officers and a taser was deployed to stop the fleeing suspect. He was treated at the scene by Pike County EMS for injuries sustained from falling after being struck by the Taser deployment.

Chief Starman says many of the stolen items have been recovered and returned to the Farm and Home. He says during the investigation, officers found the three suspects were in possession of methamphetamine, heroin, drug paraphernalia as well as other illegal items.

Pike County State’s Attorney Zack Boren filed charges this week on the three men. 29-year-old Casey Lierly of Quincy, 38-year-old Eric Glas of Ursa, and 27-year-old Zachary Larson of Quincy were each charged with felony counts of retail theft over $300, possession of methamphetamine less than five grams, possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Larson was also charged with one count of Class A misdemeanor resisting a peace officer. Bond has been set at $30,000 for each suspect and all three men remain held at the Pike County Jail.

Starman says Pittsfield Police were assisted in the investigation by the Illinois State Police and Pike County Sheriff’s Department.