Three Arrested After Shots Fired Incident in Jacksonville’s North End

Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies and Jacksonville Police arrested three individuals in a large disturbance after a reported shots fire incident Sunday night.

Authorities were called to the 600 block of North Clay Avenue at 9:07PM after gunshots were reportedly fired into an occupied residence. Witnesses told police that they believe the shots came from a nearby Morton building. No injuries were reported.

Two 16-year old female juveniles and 19-year old Miracle V. Walker of that vicinity were arrested for allegedly resisting or obstructing police.

One of the juveniles is reported to have slapped an officer’s hand away while being escorted from the scene and then attempted to flee on foot. After a short foot chase, police were able to take the juvenile into custody.

Walker was later cited for aggravated battery of a peace officer and two counts of criminal damage to government property after allegedly damaging property at the Morgan County Detention Facility. Walker remains held at the jail. The status of the two juveniles is unknown.

The shots fired incident remains under investigation. If you have further information, please contact Jacksonville Police at 217-479-4630 or submit an anonymous tip with the Morgan-Scott-Cass Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.