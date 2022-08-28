Three Arrested After Shots Fired Incident on East Chambers Street

Jacksonville Police arrested two individuals after a handgun was fired during an argument this afternoon.

A complainant reported shots being fired during an argument at a residence in the 600 block of East Chambers Street at 12:50PM.

Upon arrival and after a short investigation, police arrested 27 year old Jordan L. Ransom of the 900 block of North East Street, 18 year old Brett M. Dooley of the 400 block of East Lafayette Avenue, and 19 year old Jason L. Ransom of the 600 block of Locust Street for reckless discharge of a firearm.

Police reports say that a handgun was fired into the air multiple times while a group of people were in an argument. Police reports did not list any injuries at this time. All three men were taken to the Morgan County Jail.