Three Arrested After Vehicle Flees JPD Traffic Stop

Three people were arrested after a vehicle fled from a traffic stop in Jacksonville last night.

Jacksonville Police conducted a traffic stop in the 600 block of North Clay Avenue at approximately 9:30 Friday night, and according to police reports, the vehicle fled the scene before being detained a short time later.

The driver of the vehicle, 19-year-old Montiara S. McGee of the 800 block of North Main Street, was arrested for aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer, obstructing a peace officer, and disobeying a stop sign.

A passenger in the vehicle, Demorion J. Harris of the 500 block of North Church Street was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm for having no FOID card after a firearm was found in his possession.

A third occupant of the vehicle, a female juvenile, was also arrested for obstructing a peace officer after she reportedly ran from officers during the stop. A fourth occupant of the vehicle was not charged for any wrongdoing.

Demorion Harris remains held at the Morgan County Jail this morning, pending an appearance in court. Mantiara S. McGee was issued a notice to appear and later released. The status of the female juvenile was not released in the report.