Three Arrested For Retail Theft Incident at New East Morton Dollar General on Sunday

Jacksonville Police arrested three people from Springfield Sunday afternoon after an alleged retail theft complaint.

An employee of Dollar General on East Morton Avenue notified police that a group of people took a cart full of items from the store and drove off at approximately 2:30PM. Officers later located the vehicle at a business’ parking lot on West Morton Avenue approximately 10 minutes later and arrested three individuals after officers located the alleged stolen merchandise in the vehicle.

64-year old Emanuel Hayes and 55-year old Ronald C. Harris of Springfield were cited for retail theft of displayed merchandise under $300. Both were released with a notice to appear.

33-year old Alexandria K. Springer of Springfield was cited for retail theft and was also found to have an out of county warrant for failure to appear or produce for a court ordered subpoena. She is currently being held at the Morgan County Jail.