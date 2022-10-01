Three Arrested in Barry Drug Bust

Three individuals were arrested in a drug bust at a residence in Barry on Thursday evening.

Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood reports that at 9:18PM on Saturday, members of the Pike County Sheriff’s Office and the West Central Illinois Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a residence in the 700 block of Williams Street in Barry.

Subsequent to an investigation, the following individuals were cited with the following charges:



39 year old Thomas J. Wallace of Barry was cited for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful use of a weapon, and 3 other outstanding Pike County warrants.

58 year old Glenn D. Christison of Barry was cited for possession of methamphetamine and two outstanding Pike County warrants.

27 year old Ashley R. Fulmer of Barry was cited for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of hypodermic syringes, an an outstanding Pike County warrant.

All three were taken into custody without incident and lodged at the Pike County Jail.