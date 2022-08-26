Three Arrested in Calhoun on Drugs, Prostitution Charges

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office arrested 3 individuals on various charges after a traffic stop this past Sunday.

According to a press release, a deputy with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop on the Illinois River Road near Franklin Hill Road, about 2 ½ miles northeast of Batchtown on Sunday at 5:52PM.

Subsequent to an investigation, the deputy arrested the driver, 50 year old Pamela J. Gorman of Alorton, for improper lane usage, driving under the influence of drugs, unlawful possession of crack cocaine, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Additionally, a passenger in the vehicle was also arrested, 34 year old Erica S. Adams of East St. Louis. Adams was cited for unlawful possession of crack cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and illegal transportation of alcohol by a passenger.

A deputy with the Jersey County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the traffic stop, and the two women were transported and lodged at the Greene County Jail.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office reports that interviews were conducted with the two women and continued investigating the traffic stop. After the interviews, Gorman was also cited for prostitution.

On Wednesday, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office followed up the investigation after receiving a court-authorized search warrant for a residence along Franklin Hill Road.

Subsequent to the execution of the warrant, police additionally arrested 47 year old Brian P. Rose of Batchtown for soliciting a sexual act, patronizing a prostitute, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rose was taken into custody without incident and is currently lodged at the Jersey County Jail.

Adams and Gorman are next due in court on August 30th. Charges for Rose and the additional prostitution charge for Gorman have not yet been filed in Calhoun County Circuit Court.