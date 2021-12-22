Three Arrested in Griggsville-Perry Area For Meth-Related Charges

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office and the West Central Illinois Drug Task Force arrested 3 individuals on Monday on methamphetamine-related charges.

At 8:11PM on Monday the Pike County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of West Quincy Street in Griggsville.

Subsequent to an investigation of the occupants of the vehicle, the driver, 31 year old Phillip L. Embree of Perry was arrested on charges of Unlawful Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine 5-15 grams, unlawful possession of cannabis over 100 grams, and unlawful use or possession of a weapon by a felon.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Department and West Central Illinois Task Force followed up with the investigation and conducted a court-authorized search warrant at a residence in the 100 block of Main Street in Perry.

Subsequent to the execution of the search warrant, 33 year old Justin L. Lockhart of Pittsfield was arrested on two outstanding Pike County warrants and a new charge of possession of methamphetamine. A second individual, 29 year old Jessica M. Lynch of Perry was also arrested on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

All three remain lodged at the Pike County Jail.