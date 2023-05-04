Three Arrested In Pike Over the Week For Drugs, Traffic, and Other Offenses

Three people were arrested in Pike County for drugs and other offenses this week by the Pike County Sheriff’s Department.

On Sunday, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop on West Washington Street in Pittsfield and subsequent to an investigation, deputies arrested the driver, 40 year old Ryan M. Hill of Nebo. Hill has been cited for possession of methamphetamine between 15-100 grams, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, and driving under the influence. Hill was lodged at the Pike County Jail on $12,000 bond with 10% to apply. He made his first appearance in Pike County Court yesterday.

On Tuesday evening, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department and Pleasant Hill Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Bottom Street near Second Street in Pleasant Hill. Subsequent to an investigation, a passenger in the vehicle, 42-year old Barbara F. Henderson of Pleasant Hill was cited for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of an order of protection. She is currently lodged at the Pike County Jail and is due in court today for a first appearance.

On Wednesday evening, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop on County Highway #10 near Pearl. Subsequent to an investigation, deputies arrested the driver of the vehicle, 37-year old Jonathan L. Well of Jacksonville for outstanding warrants out of Scott, Morgan, and Montgomery counties, driving with a revoked license, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm without a FOID Card, possession of a stolen firearm, and other traffic related offenses. Deputies followed up the traffic stop with an investigation and executed a search warrant on a residence along Illinois Route 100 in Pearl. During the execution of the warrant, several firearms including some alleged to be stolen along with ammunition and methamphetamine were seized. Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood says the investigation remains ongoing with the possibility of more charges being filed. Well remains lodged at the Pike County Jail awaiting a first appearance in court.