Three Arrested on Drug Warrants in Hardin

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department in tandem with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department executed two court-authorized search warrants yesterday at an apartment building in Hardin.

The search warrants were executed at 9:55AM yesterday at an apartment building located in the 300 block of South County Road in Hardin.

Subsequent to an investigation, three individuals were arrested:

32 year old Joshua A. Foster of Hardin was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Foster also has outstanding traffic warrants in Jersey County.

34 year old Carrie L. McAdams of Hardin was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of hypodermic syringes.

52 year old William P. Conway of Hardin was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Conway also has several outstanding charges in Greene County that include possession of methamphetamine, burglary, theft, and various traffic offenses.

All three subjects are currently being lodged at the Jersey County Jail pending a first appearance in court. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is ongoing, with further arrests pending.