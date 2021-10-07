Three Busted For Drugs In Pleasant Hill Traffic Stops on Monday

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office has announced that 3 individuals were arrested on Monday in Pleasant Hill after traffic stops.

Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood says the first traffic stop was conducted by deputies at 7:28PM Monday on a 1998 Mazda on South Main Street in Pleasant Hill. Subsequent to an investigation, deputies arrested the driver, 50 year old Lisa M. Dempsey of Louisiana, Missouri on the following charges: Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Unlawful Possession of Hypodermic Syringes, Unlawful Possession of Adult-Use Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle, Illegal Transportation of Alcohol by a driver, and loud exhaust. Deputies also arrested a passenger in the vehicle, 36 year old Jarred M. Ingram of Louisiana, Missouri on the following charges: Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Unlawful Possession of Hypodermic Syringes, Unlawful Possession of Adult-Use Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle, and a Pike County, Illinois failure to appear in court warrant. Both are lodged at the Pike County Jail.

Later on Monday, at 10:15PM the Pleasant Hill Police Department with the assistance of the Pike County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of West Quincy Street in Pleasant Hill on a 2014 Chevrolet truck. Subsequent to an investigation, police arrested the driver, 36 year old Desirae A. Howland of Pittsfield on an outstanding Pike County, Missouri warrant. According to Greenwood, Howland was transported to the Pike County Jail where she was later found to be in possession of methamphetamine. She has since been charged with Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine and Bringing Contraband into a Penal Institution. She also remains lodged at the Pike County Jail.