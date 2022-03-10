Three Candidates To Make Jacksonville Stop Today

Three candidates for higher office will be in Jacksonville today.

Aurora Mayor and Gubernatorial candidate Richard Irvin will be at the Little Stove in downtown Jacksonville today accompanied by Secretary of State candidate John Milhiser at 12:30PM today for a meet and greet. Irvin is currently in a field of three other Republicans hoping to unseat Democratic incumbent J.B. Pritzker.

Milhiser is facing a challenge for the Republican nomination from Dan Brady as a potentially new face in the Secretary of State office. Democrat incumbent Jesse White announced late last year he wouldn’t be seeking another term after a record run in the office.

Later in the day, Congressman Rodney Davis will be at the Morgan-Cass Farm Bureau from 2-2:30PM announcing his endorsement from the Illinois Farm Bureau’s ACTIVATOR political action committee. Davis is facing off against Mary Miller of Oakland seeking his next term in Congress in the newly drawn 15th District.