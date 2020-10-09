Three Counties Report New COVID Cases

Three counties reported new cases of COVID-19 yesterday.

Morgan County Health Department officials reported 6 new cases yesterday. The cases include 1 male in his 20s, 1 male in his 40s, 1 female in her 60s, and 1 male in his 60s. All are isolating at home. The other 2 reported cases were Cedarhurst Assisted Living staff. Morgan County’s overall COVID-19 case count is now at 735, with 36 active cases, and 3 hospitalized. Morgan County’s current positivity rate is at 8.8%.

The Cass County Health Department reported 3 new cases yesterday. Positive cases include a female in her 20s, a female in her 30s, and a male in his 40s. All are isolating at home. Cass County’s overall COVID-19 case count is now at 424, with 16 active cases, and 1 case currently hospitalized. Cass County’s current positivity rate is at 7.6%.

The Greene County Health Department reported 2 new cases yesterday. Greene County’s overall case count is now at 246, with 19 active cases. Greene County’s current positivity rate is at 5.9%. There will be free COVID-19 testing at Greenfield Elementary School from 9AM to 5PM on Sunday. It will be done by nasal swab and done in conjunction with the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The Brown County Public Health Department reported 5 new cases on Wednesday bringing their overall total to 78. Brown County currently has 23 active cases. Brown County’s positivity rate is currently the highest in the state at 24.7%.

The Schuyler County Health Department reported no new positive cases yesterday and one newly recovered case. Schuyler County’s overall COVID-19 case count is at 65, with 10 currently active. Schuyler County’s positivity rate is at 3.7%.

IDPH reported 3,059 new confirmed COVID-19 yesterday, including 32 additional deaths. The rolling 7-day statewide positivity rate is at 3.7%.