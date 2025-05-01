Three County Fairs Close by Get Grants

By Gary Scott on May 1, 2025 at 4:35pm

Three nearby counties are getting money through a county fair facility upgrade grant program.

The money is from Farm Credit Cooperative’s giving program..Compeer Financial.

The three county fairs in this area include Brown, Schuyler and Pike counties.

Pike County is getting money for bleachers and hog panels. Schuyler County is getting funds for electrical upgrades and sunshades in the livestock barns. And, Brown County is getting funding for gates for the livestock barns, plus paint for the barns and the wash rack.

Compeer Financial has been awarding money since the inception of the funding program in 2018.

The fairs get up to $4-thousand to support the fairground projects. Fair boards must fill out applications for the program.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

