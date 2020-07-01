Three COVID-19 Related Deaths at Cass County Nursing Home

The Cass County Health Department has announced three COVID-related deaths of Cass County residents.

The deaths include a male in his 80s, a female in her 80s, and a male in his 90s.

According to the Cass County Health Department, these individuals were a part of a long-term care facility outbreak at Walker Nursing Home in Virginia.

Eight individuals who are a part of that same outbreak are listed as recovered today ,five residents and three staff. Officials say overall, CCHD has released 11 individuals from isolation as part of this outbreak, five residents and six staff.

Officials said today, “The Cass County Health Department urges our residents to be mindful of the devastating effects COVID has had on our communities. Making choices that fail to protect yourself puts you, your loved ones, and all of our Cass County communities at risk.”

Cass County’s overall Covid-19 case count remains at 131. The total number recovered is at 90, with 5 deceased, and there are currently no cases hospitalized.