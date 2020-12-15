Three COVID-Related Deaths Reported Over the Weekend, Number of New Positives Slows

Morgan County Health Officials received confirmation of 2 more COVID-19 related deaths today. The Health Department has received confirmation of the deaths of a male in his 70s at home yesterday, and a female in her 80s at a long-term care facility today. The health department also received confirmation of 77 new cases of the virus over the weekend. Morgan County currently has 341 active cases, with 12 of those hospitalized. 486 people are currently under quarantine in the county.

Cass County Health officials reported 1 COVID-related death in their county over the weekend, a 72-year old male passed away on Saturday. Cass officials also reported 5 new cases of the virus over the weekend, and 31 new cases today. Cass County’s active case count currently stands at 206 active cases, with 5 of those hospitalized. Cass officials are also retracting a previously reported case from Friday. Upon contact tracing, they learned that the individual actually resided in a neighboring county.

Greene County Health Department officials reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 today. Greene County currently has 93 active cases.

Scott County Health officials announced 14 new cases of the virus since their previous report on Monday of last week. Scott County currently has 19 active cases, with 1 of those remains hospitalized. 65 Scott County residents are currently under quarantine after being in close contact with a positive case.

Pike County Health Officials received confirmation of 38 new COVID-19 cases today. 118 cases are currently active with 13 being hospitalized.

Brown County Public Health Officials received confirmation of 4 new COVID-19 cases from over the weekend. Brown County has 72 active cases, with 2 hospitalized.

Schuyler County Health officials reported 23 new positive cases of the virus from over the weekend. Schuyler County currently has 96 active cases.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 7,214 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 throughout the state today, along with 103 additional deaths. The preliminary 7-day statewide positivity rate continues to move downward, and currently sits at 8.7%.