Three-Day Flash Sale Offered on Tickets for Jacksonville Night at Busch

Jacksonville Day at Busch Stadium is fast approaching, however, ticket sales have not had the same sense of urgency thus far.

Organizer Shelley Singleton says this year’s game tickets are selling at a slower pace this year so they are offering some savings to help entice those who may be still on the fence.

“We’ve got something starting today that actually, we’ve never done before, we’re going to have a three-day flash sale. So we’re going to offer ten dollars off of each of our tickets starting today through Wednesday which is a heck of a deal.

I was on the Cardinal’s website last night looking at how much the tickets are if you wanted to buy them outright, and they are $103.00 for these same seats. So this is a heck of a deal at $40.00 a seat, so if you want to go to a ballgame, this is the time to do it.”

Jacksonville Day at Busch is on Saturday, June 10th this year, and Singelton says she has been told by officials in the ticket office that the event is a pretty unique one for the St. Louis Cardinals.

“We’re one of the few events that is a true community type of event. A lot of the group sales, they get together are usually just a single focus, whether it’s trying to raise money for their baseball team, or organization, or whatever it might be. Just having it for a whole community like Jacksonville is very unique.”

Proceeds from the sale of the tickets benefit the Jacksonville Tree Project which has been responsible for planting new trees along College and State Streets, as well as several city cemeteries and parks, many of which have taken hits to the tree populations over the last few years in heavy storms.

The Jacksonville Drumline will be performing again this year on the Ford Pavilion prior to the game, and WLDS/WEAI Station Manager, our own Gary Scott will be throwing out the first pitch if enough tickets are sold.

The first pitch is scheduled for 1:10 pm on Saturday, June 10th. Tickets are available for purchase in person at Petefish Skyles & Company Bank on South Main Street in Jacksonville, or online at jaxnight.com. You can also connect to the site by clicking on the Jacksonville Night at Busch Stadium ad on WLDS.com.