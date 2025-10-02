Three Dead in Shooting at New Canton

By Gary Scott on October 2, 2025 at 2:11pm

State police and Pike County deputies say three people are dead and one person wounded following a shooting at a New Canton residence about 6 this morning.

Police have identified the shooter as 67-year-old Gerald Waligorski. He was found deceased inside the residence in the 300 block of Mississippi Street in New Canton.

State police say the sheriff’s department was called to the residence early this morning after getting a report that someone was wounded by gunshot.

The report indicates the female shooting victim was located at the residence on Mississippi Street, and was flown via Air Evac to an area hospital.

State police say the woman claimed Waligorski had made threatening comments about her parents.

Law enforcement officers then made their way to conduct a welfare check of the home of the victim’s parents in the 200 block of Monroe Street. During the check, police found both the mother and father of the victim were found dead inside the home.

At that point, state police and other agencies were asked by Pike County deputies to assist at the home on Mississippi, where the suspect, Waligorski was believed to be armed.

Authorities say he would not leave the residence, Officers secured the home for about 5 hours.

Search warrants were issued, and SWAT officers found Waligorski inside the home dead.

The incident remains under investigation. Police say there are no further safety concerns.