Three Die In Rural Pike County Crash on Friday

Three people are dead after a two-vehicle accident occurred yesterday evening southeast of Pittsfield. At 5:03PM Friday, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department responded to a two-vehicle accident on County Highway 8 approximately 1 mile east of County Highway 7, approximately 3 miles southeast of Pittsfield and just west of Time Township.

According to a press release from Pike Count Sheriff David Greenwood’s office, 64 year old Randall K. Baughman of Pittsfield was traveling eastbound on County Highway 8 in a maroon 2001 Chevy extended cab truck. For unknown reasons, Baughman crossed the center line and struck a 1998 Mercury Grand Marquis driven by 71 year old George E. Ehrheart of Pittsfield. Both Baughman and Ehrheart were pronounced dead at the scene by the Pike County Coroner’s Office.

A passenger in the vehicle driven by Ehrheart, 41 year old Margaret A Shaver of Pittsfield was transported by Pike County EMS to Illini Community Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Assisting with the accident was the Illinois State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit, Pike County EMS, Pittsfield Fire Department, East Pike Fire Department, Air Evac, the Pike County Coroner’s Office and the Illini Hospital Nursing Staff. The accident remains under investigation.