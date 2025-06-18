Three Head to Prison from Morgan County Courthouse

By Gary Scott on June 18, 2025 at 10:45am

Three people were sentenced to prison in Morgan County court yesterday.

36-year-old Christopher Heinlein of Cottage Hills was given 7 years in prison for aggravated criminal sexual abuse. He was also fined $500.

The incident occurred in November of 2018 in Chapin, and involved a child who was a family member. A second count of aggravated criminal sexual assault involving a teen between 13 and 17, also in Chapin, was dismissed in the plea agreement.

48-year-old Curtis Rushing of the 400 block of North Church was given 4 years in prison for possession of meth in a June arrest last year.

And, 35-year-old Matthew McCauly of the 500 block of South Church was given 5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for possession of fentanyl in connection with a May arrest.

McCauly was also ordered to undergo drug treatment.