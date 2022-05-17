Three Honored With Jacksonville Rotary Scholarships

Winners of the scholarships and their families (L-R) Shannon, Katelyn, and Daniel Keller; Melinda, Lexi, and Michael Lane; and Amy, Natalie and Sean Evans. (Photo provided)

The Rotary Club of Jacksonville recently recognized three high school seniors with scholarships.

The awards were made as part of the Rotary Club’s scholarship program, which provided one $1,000 college scholarship in memory of Staff Sergeant Matthew Weikert, and two additional $2,000 Rotary college scholarships. In order to receive the scholarships, the recipients must be well-rounded students who engage in community service and leadership positions. The Rotary scholarships are open to all students who live within the boundaries of Jacksonville School District 117, regardless of the school they attend. The SSG Matthew Weikert scholarship recognizes service and leadership, and targets – but is not limited to – Jacksonville High School graduates/seniors who are returning to school or are seeking two-year programs.

The SSG Matthew Weikert Scholarship was awarded to Lexi Lane of JHS. Her service and work resumé include: group and activity leader at Saturday Science, Youth Council member at Midwest Youth Services, “Take it to the Streets” summer lunch program volunteer, assisted with Wesley Vacation Bible School, worked with the stage crew for the Fall play and the Musical, and worked as a graphics assistant and designer at Bound to Stay Bound. Her school participation activities include: National Honor Society, National English Honor Society, Scholastic bowl, Science club, Geography club, Student Government, Interact club, Chess club, and Key club. Lexi will be attending Missouri University of Science & Technology.

Katelyn Keller of Jacksonville High School was selected for the Rotary Scholarship due to her extensive resumé of community service and leadership, which includes: planned the 5K run for the National Honor Society as the head coordinator, peer tutor at JHS, worked at wrestling meets, coached soccer for kids at the local gym, and worked at volleyball tournaments. Her leadership positions include: Treasurer of National Honors Society, Varsity Volleyball Captain, Varsity Soccer Captain, Crimson Mentor, Student Body President. Keller will be attending SIU Edwardsville in the direct admit Nursing program.

Natalie Evans of Routt Catholic High School also received a Rotary Scholarship based on her extensive record of service and leadership. She has volunteered for Chili Lunch for the Track team and for the Catholic Daughters of America fish fry, rang bells for the Salvation Army, planted flowers at the Morgan County Fairgrounds, volunteered for Safe Trick or Treat for Halloween, wrote Christmas cards for local nursing homes, and volunteered at Family Fun Festival. Her leadership positions include: 2022 Track Captain, National Honor Society President, Student Body Secretary and Student Ambassador, 4H East Side junior Club president, 2021 Cheer Leading Captain, and National Junior Red Angus board of Directors. Natalie will be attending Murray State University in Veterinary Science.

More information on the scholarships can be obtained by calling Scholarship Chair Stephen Holt at 479.619.7358.