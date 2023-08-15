Three Honored With JSD117 Bill Russell Educator of the Year Award

Three Jacksonville School District 117 teachers were honored yesterday by the Public Schools Foundation.

The Bill Russell Educator of the Year annual award is a collaborative effort of District #117, the Jacksonville Education Association, and the Jacksonville Public Schools Foundation that honors educators who have made a significant impact on students, faculty, and the community, and who has demonstrated innovation and initiative, and who defines the ideal.

The recipients of this year’s award were JHS Math Teacher David Rubin de Celis, and a joint award for North Elementary 4th Grade Teacher Amy Pieper and JHS Art Teacher Dale Homolka.