Three, including One JHS player in the Shriners Game

By Gary Scott on June 3, 2024 at 11:01am

Jacksonville, and two schools of the Western Illinois Valley Conference will be represented at the 50th annual Illinois High School Shrine Game later this month.

Cam Ron Mitchell, a JHS graduate, has agreed to play running back in the game. Mitchell is headed to Quincy College next year.

Also headed to the game are tackle Will Hurley of Calhoun, and cornerback Drew Paben of Camp Point.

The game will be played Saturday, June 15th at 11 AM at Tucci Stadium on the Illinois Wesleyan University campus in Bloomington-Normal.

Tickets are $10 and will be sold at the gate.