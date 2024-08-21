Three Individuals Arrested After Fight, Property Damage Near a Garage

Three individuals were arrested after a noise complaint and damage to property was reported in the 700 block of North Prairie Street just before 7 o’clock last night.

The caller told dispatch that multiple subjects were banging on a garage door and destroying things on the property.

Upon arrival, police located and arrested 22-year old Austin M. McDade of the 500 block of Brooklyn Avenue and 20 year old Matthew T. Hall of the 600 block of East Independence Avenue for aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon. According to a police report, the two men were engaged in a physical altercation with unspecified weapons. Officers also took a report of a vehicle being damaged in the incident. McDade was additionally cited for unlawful possession of firearm ammunition without a FOID Card, after police say they found McDade in possession of ammunition after a search.

Officers also arrested 21-year old Jasmyne M. Everly, listed as homeless on scene after police say she resisted an officer’s commands and pulled away from officers during the course of the investigation.

A follow up report by the Journal Courier indicates that officers also responded to a person injured by an edged weapon at the scene.

Everly was later released with a notice to appear in court. Hall and McDade are currently being held at the Morgan County Jail awaiting a pretrial detention hearing.