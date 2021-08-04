Three Injured in Pike County Crash

By Jeremy Coumbes on August 4, 2021 at 1:54pm

Three people were injured in an early morning crash in Pike County.

Illinois State Police responded to the scene of a two-vehicle accident on Dutch Creek Road just west of US Route 54 in Pike County.

According to a report, 38-year-old Christopher B. King of Griggsville was traveling westbound on Dutch Creek Road approximately two miles west of US Route 54 in a green 2003 Sierra pickup truck at 6:30 am.

King was negotiating a curve and lost control of the vehicle causing the truck to become sideways in the roadway. A 2013 red Cadillac SUV driven by 43-year-old Anna P. Shufflebothm of Rockport was traveling eastbound at the same location.

The rear driver side of the truck driven by King struck the front end of Shufflebothm’s SUV.

Both King and Shufflebothm along with a 5-year-old female who was a passenger in Shufflebothm’s SUV were all transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

King was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.