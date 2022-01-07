Three Injured in Two-Vehicle Accident Thursday

By Jeremy Coumbes on January 7, 2022 at 9:07am

Police responded to an accident with injuries in the 1100 block of West Morton Avenue just before 7 pm Thursday.

According to a police report, a vehicle driven by 27-year-old Jacob D. Scribner of Jacksonville was turning southbound from Morton onto Lincoln Avenue.

The report says Scribner disregarded a flashing yellow yield arrow and struck a vehicle driven by 20-year-old Ashleigh J. Forsting of Roodhouse.

Scribner was transported to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. A passenger in his vehicle did not require medical attention according to the report.

Forsting and a female juvenile passenger were also both transported to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

Both vehicles sustained disabling damage to their front ends and were towed by Steve’s Towing from the scene. Scribner was issued citations for failure to yield turning left and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.