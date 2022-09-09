Three Injured In Two-Vehicle Crash on Arenzville Road

By Benjamin Cox on September 9, 2022 at 1:02pm

Three people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Arenzville Road yesterday evening.

Initial calls for a two-vehicle crash with injuries came in at approximately 6:40 from Arenzville Road near Bethel Church road.

According to preliminary reports, a white passenger car was traveling northbound on Arenzville Road, when for an unknown reason, crossed the center line colliding with a southbound dark-colored Dodge Ram pick-up truck head on.

The driver of the white car had to be extricated from their vehicle. They were later taken to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital by Beardstown Ambulance with serious injuries. A report from the Beardstown Fire Department says that the individual was later airlifted from JMH to a Springfield trauma center.

Two occupants in the southbound truck were also transported to JMH with injuries.

Names and the current status of all the injured parties are currently unknown.

Illinois State Police, Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies, Beardstown Police, and Beardstown Fire & Ambulance all responded to the scene.