Three Jacksonville men indicted in federal court for methamphetamine distribution charges

Three Jacksonville men were indicted in federal court last month for alleged methamphetamine distribution.

According to court documents in the federal Central District Court of Illinois, Shayne J. Savage, 44, formerly of the 800 block of Illinois Avenue; Jamie L. Daniels, 46, formerly of the 600 block of Hardin Avenue; and Prince A. Stevenson, 60, formerly of the 100 block of East Morton Avenue, have all been charged with a single count of selling, dispensing or distributing a controlled substance. “Beginning on or about December 1, 2024, and continuing to on or about September 2, 2025,” the indictment reads, “the defendants knowingly and intentionally conspired and agreed with each other to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.” Savage is facing heightened penalties in the case according to attached finding by the court due to a previous drug conviction in federal court for distribution of cocaine in 2010 for which he served prison time.

Shayne Savage (Courtesy of Macon County Jail)

The documents say all three men were arrested on September 23 and have denied pretrial release. All three remain in the custody of the U.S. Marshal’s Service. They are all scheduled for a pretrial conference in Springfield on October 23.