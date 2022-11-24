Three Join Morgan County CASA Program

The Morgan County CASA program has three new volunteer advocates in the local court system.

The Journal Courier reports that Dean Miles, Pat Pennell, and Judy Dillard recently took the oath to be advocates for children in the Morgan County Court system from Morgan County Circuit Judge Jeffrey Tobin recently.

CASA or Court-Appointed Special Advocates are trained to speak for abused or neglected children in the local court system. Volunteers receive more than 30 hours of training on various court procedures, working with social service agencies, and helping children get their needs met by the court and other agencies. The Morgan County Court system currently has more than 100 children who are under the service of CASA.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, contact program manager Libby Gaige at 217-971-0531. More information can be found online at advonet.org.