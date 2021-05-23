Three Juveniles Arrested in Springfield After Stealing Vehicles in Jacksonville, High Speed Chase

Three juveniles were arrested Saturday after stealing two vehicles in Jacksonville and leading authorities on high speed chases in two counties.

At approximately 5:45AM Saturday, multiple subjects allegedly forced entry into a garage in the 400 block of Country Club Road and two vehicles were taken. According to a police report, at 5:55AM, the owner of the home called police reporting the forcible entry and the theft of the vehicles.

According to Jacksonville Police blotter reports, at approximately 8:46AM, an officer attempted to perform a traffic stop on a 2020 Mercedes SUV that was reported stolen from the previous incident near the intersection of East Morton Avenue and Hardin Avenue, but the vehicle was able to elude officers after the police officer terminated pursuit due to public safety concerns.

According to a press release this morning by Jacksonville Police, the Mercedes SUV and the other vehicle reported stolen in the incident were later located by Illinois State Police District 9 troopers and Sangamon County Sheriff’s Deputies in the Springfield area. Three male juveniles were arrested in connection to the incident. According to Jacksonville Police Lieutenant David Langdon, more charges may be forthcoming pending further investigation.

Any further questions or information about the incident can be directed to the Jacksonville Police Investigations unit at 217-479-4630.