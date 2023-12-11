Three Labor Drive Vehicles Damaged, One Stolen and Crashed Over Weekend

South Jacksonville Police are investigating a stolen vehicle incident and two criminal damage to vehicle cases from Saturday night.

West Central Joint Dispatch received a call from a resident in the 500 block of Labor Drive at approximately 8PM Saturday night. The complainant told police that someone had removed her locked car from its parking space without permission. Members of the Jacksonville Police Department found the vehicle crashed into the side of an unoccupied mobile home in Rolling Acres on East Morton Avenue approximately an hour later.

Two other vehicles reported criminal damage in the 100 block of Labor Drive on Saturday evening. One vehicle reported damages to a door lock and the ignition as someone also allegedly attempted to steal the vehicle. The third vehicle also reported damages to their outer door lock.

No suspects have been identified in the case. No description of the first vehicle was provided in police reports. If you have any further information about these incidents, contact the South Jacksonville Police Department at 217-243-1241 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.