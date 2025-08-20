Three Macoupin County police officers arrested for bar fight in Staunton

Three members of Macoupin County law enforcement have been arrested for an alleged physical altercation that took place inside of a bar in Staunton over the weekend.

According to a press release from the Staunton Police Department today, officers were contacted on Monday by a relative of a victim who had beaten in a bar fight at Skeeter’s Bar in Staunton in the early morning hours of August 16th. The Staunton Police is then said to have initiated an investigation into the incident and contacted and interviewed the victim. The victim is said to have identified 35-year old Joshua D. Revisky, 36-year old Jeffrey W. Schoen and 35-year old Logan J. Hemp as the suspects.

According to the release, due to Hemp and Revisky being employees of the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department, Macoupin County Sheriff Shawn Kahl was contacted; and due to Schoen being an employee with the Bunker Hill Police Department, Bunker Hill Police Chief Zach Girth was also contacted. A press release from Sheriff Kahl says the two sheriff’s department employees have been placed on administrative leave pending their own department’s internal investigation.

Hemp Schoen Revisky

After taking statements and collecting evidence, the Staunton Police Department release says that all three men were arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail. They have been cited for felony mob action and aggravated battery in a public place. The release says they were booked into the neighboring county’s jail due to their employment conflict.

As of yesterday, all three men have been officially charged and made a first appearance in Macoupin County Circuit Court yesterday. Macoupin County State’s Attorney Jordan Garrison is reported to have recused himself from the case due to the appearance of conflict of interest and the Illinois Appellate Prosecutor’s Office will be used to prosecute the case with a special prosecutor.

The Staunton Police Department thanked the agencies involved with the case in their press release and says that the investigation into the incident remains ongoing. If you have further information, please call the Staunton Police at 618-635-3333.