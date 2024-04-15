Three Men Arrested For Bar Fight in Hardin

Three men have been arrested in connection to a brawl at a tavern Hardin from February.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office reports that in the early morning hours of February 24th, deputies were notified of a physical disturbance in progress at a tavern located in the 200 block of Main Street in Hardin.

Deputies and Sheriff Bill Heffington responded to the scene and began an investigation. Witnesses told officers that subjects arrived on a party bus to the tavern and shortly thereafter instigated an altercation with the tavern owner and several patrons.

Subsequent to an intensive investigation, several subjects were identified as suspects, and arrest warrants were issued by Calhoun County State’s Attorney Lucas Fanning.

On March 1st, 34-year old Richard L. Johnson of Bethalto was arrested by U.S. Marshals on warrants for two counts of aggravated battery and mob action. At the time of Johnson’s arrest, he was on parole from the Illinois Department of Corrections for making and exploding homemade bombs in 2016 in Alton. Johnson has been ordered detained and he will be arraigned on May 1st.

On March 18th, 36-year old Ryan A. Johnson of Bethalto turned himself into the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office on warrants for aggravated battery and mob action. Johnson was transported and booked into the Greene County Jail. Johnson has since been released. He will be arraigned on May 1st.

On April 1st, 34-year old Matthew R. Rose of Bunker Hill turned himself into the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office on warrants for two counts of aggravated battery and mob action. He was also transported and booked into the Greene County Jail. He has since been released. He will be arraigned on April 30th.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office has issued a thank you to community members and witnesses who assisted in the identification of the suspects involved, as well as to the U.S. Marshals and the Calhoun County State’s Attorney’s Office for assistance with the investigation.