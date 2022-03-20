Three More Arrests in Cass Co. Sheriff’s Dept.’s “Operation: March Madness”

By Benjamin Cox on March 20, 2022 at 6:19pm

“Operation: March Madness” in Cass County has netted three more arrests on various charges.

Cass County Sheriff Devron Ohrn says that deputies were dispatched to a call of suspicious persons at a business in Virginia just before 10AM on Saturday. Deputies were able to locate the suspicious persons at a nearby business.

Subsequent to an investigation, three individuals were arrested on various charges:

45 year old Robert O. Poole of Waverly was cited for possession of a narcotic instrument, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction of justice, possession of methamphetamine between 100 and 400 grams, possession of a controlled substance, and a Menard County warrant for aggravated fleeing or eluding a peace officer.

34 year old Christine M. Marcum of Mason City was cited for possession of a controlled substance and illegal possession of adult use cannabis in a vehicle.

30 year old Rachel O. Power of Springfield was cited for possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of adult use cannabis in a vehicle.

All three remain lodged at the Morgan County Jail awaiting a first appearance in court.