Three Municipalities in the Region Receive OSLAD Grants

A small number of municipalities in the area are receiving money from the State of Illinois to improve or create recreational opportunities.

Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced yesterday the award of more than $55 million in grant funding to 100 local park projects through the Open Space Land Acquisition and Development, or OSLAD, program.

Among the OSLAD park projects included in this round of funding is a new park and interpretive area with river access in Hamburg in Calhoun County. The village, which is considered economically distressed, will receive over $599,000 to create a linear riverside park with an elevated boardwalk for river viewing and fishing, an improved and expanded parking lot for vehicles and boat trailers, restroom facility, pocket parks with pathways to seating for views of the river, native plantings, and interpretive signage. The goal of the park is to provide opportunities for residents and visitors to learn more about the sustainable use of natural resources and life in a riverplain.

The Griggsville Community Park District and the Village of Loami will each received the maximum $600,000 grant. Plans for their proposal are not currently available.