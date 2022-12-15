Three People Arrested After Large Disturbance at Jacksonville Bus Stop

Three people were arrested on Jacksonville’s north side after an argument at a bus stop this morning.

Jacksonville Police were called to the 1100 block of King Street at 7:32AM after a caller reported a large physical disturbance at a bus stop.

Upon arrival, police separated several individuals from a fight outside a stopped bus and also removed an adult from the bus. According to a police report, 39 year old Daniel T. Ochs of the 1100 block of North Diamond Street was arrested and cited for aggravated battery and disorderly conduct after boarding the bus without permission, refusing to get off the bus when commanded to do so, and then getting into a physical altercation with the bus driver alarming students on board the bus. 33 year old Heather N. Ochs also of the 1100 block of North Diamond Street was also arrested and cited for disorderly conduct after police say she boarded the school bus without permission, yelled threats towards the bus monitor during Daniel Ochs’ physical altercation with the bus driver, and alarmed students on the bus. 32 year old Shawna M. Werries, also of the 1100 block of North Diamond, was arrested and cited for disorderly conduct after police say she boarded the bus without permission, yelled and alarmed students.

Daniel Ochs was also cited later for failure to appear warrants out of Schuyler County and Sangamon County for traffic violations. Daniel Ochs remains held on bond at the Morgan County Jail.

Heather Ochs and Shawna Werries have since posted bond and been released from the Morgan County Jail.