Three People Arrested After Thursday Morning Disturbance

Three people were arrested yesterday by Jacksonville Police after a domestic disturbance.

Officers responded to a residence in the 500 block of Cherry Street just before 12:45AM Thursday. According to police reports, officers arrested 40-year old Christina B. Rogers of that vicinity and 20-year old Adryana L. Soria also of that vicinity were arrested for for aggravated battery and resisting a peace officer for allegedly attempting to restrain an officer attempting to detain a subject at the scene.

Officers also arrested 22-year old Alexandro M. Soria, also of that vicinity, for obstructing a peace officer after he is alleged to refuse to identify himself to police and then fled from officers investigating the disturbance.

Rogers was taken into custody after the disturbance at her residence just after 8PM last night, while the Sorias were both arrested at the scene.

All three individuals were booked into the Morgan County Jail and later released with a notice to appear in court.