Three People Injured In Two-Vehicle Crash on East Morton on Sunday

Three people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash last night on East Morton Avenue.

Jacksonville Police, Jacksonville Fire, and Life Star EMS were called to the intersection of South Clay and East Morton for a two-vehicle collision with injuries just after 7PM.

According to a Jacksonville Police report, a vehicle driven by 43-year old Rustie L. Doyle of the 1000 block of East Morton Avenue was traveling eastbound on East Morton Avenue and then allegedly failed to stop at a red light and was struck by a vehicle driven by 77-year old Lois J. VanBebber of the 1300 block of Goltra Avenue who was traveling southbound on South Clay.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene with disabling damage. Both drivers and an occupant in Doyle’s vehicle were transported to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries for further evaluation and treatment.

An eye witness to the crash told police that he was traveling eastbound in the 300 block of East Morton Avenue and observed that eastbound traffic had a red light when the crash took place.

Doyle was later cited for disobeying a traffic control device and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.