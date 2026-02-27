Three Picked Up for Burglary

By Benjamin Cox on February 27, 2026 at 6:00am

Three area residents are being held on suspicion of burglary.

A Cass County Sheriff’s Deputy made a traffic stop Wednesday for a traffic violation.

Arrested were 57-year-old Aaron Morath of Chambersburg, 38-year-old Kristan Vidak of Meredosia

and 53-year-old Nellie Knous of Meredosia.

The three were picked up for residential burglary, criminal trespass, theft and conspiracy.

The report indicated the deputies’ suspicion that the occupants had been involved in illegal activity due to where the truck was stopped. The deputy requested a free air sniff from K-9 Echo, and Echo made a positive alert for the odor of illegal narcotics.

Upon a probable cause search of the vehicle, the deputies noticed items consistent with an address that did not belong to the occupants of the truck. The sheriff’s department checked with the homeowners and was told that he did not give them permission to enter or remove the items from his residence.

Apparently, the occupants also traveled from Meredosia and Chambersburg to commit these crimes.

The three are being held.