By Gary Scott on October 8, 2025 at 12:18pm

Three prison sentences were handed down in Morgan County court yesterday.

40-year-old Cory Gray, listed as homeless, was sentenced to 6 years in prison for a meth arrest in October of last year.

Gray earlier saw his probation revoked, after he failed to appear multiple times in court.

Gray was given credit for 68 days served, and fined $500.

26-year-old Andrew Armstrong of Concord was given 4 years in the department of corrections for residential burglary.

The charge stems from an incident on South West Street in August of this year. Armstrong was also fined $500, and given credit for one day served.

And, 38-year-old James Lacy of Harmony Drive was sentenced to 4 years in prison for possession of meth.

Lacy was arrested in October of last year, and had missed several court dates. He was brought in on a warrant.

Lacy was also fined $500, and given credit for 7 days served in jail.

Judge Chris Reif handled all three cases.