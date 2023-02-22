Three Receive Minor Injuries in Two-Vehicle Crash Near JHS Tuesday

Police and EMS responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries at approximately 2:45 yesterday afternoon in the 1200 block of North Diamond Street.

According to police reports, a vehicle driven by 20-year-old Tamira J. Lawrence of Jacksonville was traveling northbound on Diamond and turning west into the Jacksonville High School parking lot when it collided with a vehicle traveling southbound and being driven by 18-year-old Sophia R. Tinkham of Jacksonville.

Lawrence sustained a laceration above her right eye and was transported to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital by ambulance. An infant passenger in the vehicle had no apparent injuries according to the report and was transported with Lawrence to JMH.

Tinkham sustained minor injuries to her leg and hand, and a passenger in her vehicle also sustained minor injuries to his legs and head. Tinkham and her passenger traveled to JMH by private vehicle.

Both vehicles sustained heavy damage and had to be towed from the scene. Lawrence was cited by police for failure to yield while making a left-hand turn.