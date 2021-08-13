Three-Vehicle Crash in Rural Morgan County Thursday Morning

Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies and LifeStar EMS responded to a multi-vehicle crash on the Concord-Arenzville Road early yesterday morning.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department, a 2019 Nissan passenger car driven by 31 year old Vukilu Arnabelle Ntala of 1800 block of South Main in Jacksonville was traveling northbound on the Concord-Arenzville Road just south of Concord at approximately 5AM yesterday when her vehicle struck a deer in the roadway.

Ntala swerved to the left into the southbound lane and struck a semi-tractor trailer driven by 30 year old Dylan J. Haycraft of Waverly in the driver side heading southbound. Ntala’s Nissan collided along the length of the semi causing damage to the fenders, axles and wheels.

After colliding with the semi, Ntala’s Nissan continued northbound and came to rest in the ditch along the west side of the Concord-Arenzville Road. The Nissan suffered severe damage, leaving debris, including the front driver’s side wheel in the roadway.

Shortly after the initial collision, a 2017 Nissan driven by 19 year old Andrew R. Towers of the 1600 block of Lakeview Terrace of Jacksonville attempted to travel northbound through the debris. Towers struck the driver’s side wheel left lying in the roadway, causing a flat tire and front driver’s side damage to his vehicle.

LifeStar EMS responded to the scene and provided aid to Ntala at the scene for non-life threatening injuries. Haycraft, Towers, and a passenger in Towers’ vehicle, 21 year old Kelsey N. Doolin of Murrayville were not injured. No further information is available.