Three-vehicle crash on West Morton sends one to hospital

A motorcyclist was sent to an area hospital after a three-vehicle chain reaction crash on West Morton on Thursday night.

According to a Jacksonville police report, a vehicle driven by Bethany M. Doolin, 37, of Winchester was attempting to exit the drive of a private business in the 1600 block of West Morton Avenue and was attempting to merge into the westbound lanes of traffic. At the same time, a motorcycle driven by Terry D. Menge, 45, of Chapin was traveling westbound in the south lane of the westbound lanes and sideswiped the passenger side of Doolin’s vehicle. Menge’s motorcycle then struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Stephanie B. Cook, 42, of the 600 block of Coronado, which was traveling westbound in the northern-most westbound lanes.

All three vehicles received disabling damage and were towed from the scene. Menge sustained severe injuries and was airlifted to Springfield Memorial Hospital for treatment. His current condition is unknown. No other injuries were reported.

Doolin was later cited for improper lane usage.