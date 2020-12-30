Three Weather Related Accidents in Pike County Yesterday

Illinois State Police District 20 has released details on 3 separate accidents in less than an hour yesterday in Pike County due to slick road conditions.

The first accident was a single-unit crash on eastbound Interstate 72 near the Twin Eagle Bridge at 2:53 yesterday afternoon. A 2005 Chevy Silverado driven by 60 year old Philip Haxel of Quincy was traveling eastbound on the bridge and began to slide on the snow and ice covered bridge. The truck spun 180 degrees, went off the roadway to the east and overturned. Haxel and his passenger 65 year old James Dyer of Quincy refused treatment at the scene for minor injuries.

At 3:22Pm on Illinois Route 106 westbound just outside of Pittsfield, another single-unit crash occurred. A 2003 Ford Ambulance driven by 21 year old Cody Ferrell of Barry was traveling westbound on Illinois 106 near 129th Street and lost control on the slick roadway. The Ambulance rolled over on the right side of the roadway and stopped in a ditch. No injuries were reported.

At 3:30PM back on Interstate 72 near the Twin Eagle Bridge, a 2005 Chevy Truck driven by 28 year old Ryan Meado of Quincy was traveling westbound and lost control on the ice and snow covered bridge. The truck rolled an undetermined amount of times and came to rest on its top. Meado and his passenger 27 year old Thomas Frank of Quincy sustained minor injuries but refused treatment at the scene.

No citations were listed in any of the accidents.