Three Weekend Fire Updates

By Gary Scott on November 3, 2025 at 10:43am

The most serious occurred at the home of Savannah Lawrence at 624 Caldwell. The fire occurred Friday night sometime between 8 and 8:30.

Firemen says lit candles caught Halloween decorations on fire while the occupants were away, causing substantial smoke damage through the house.

One cat was saved, but firefighters say a dog and cat perished in the fire.

There was smoke damage throughout the lower floor, and some smoke damage upstairs.

The rough damage estimate was $100-thousand damage to the interior of the home, and $50-thousand to the contents.

Another fire Saturday morning about 5:30 was considered suspicious.

The fire occurred in an unattached garage at 420 South Prairie. Firemen say the garage sustained about $5-thousand, but is still standing. The fire marshall’s office was called in to investigate a possible arson.

And, White Hall firefighters responded to a call of smoke in a house in White Hall Saturday morning.

Firemen responded to the call in the 300 block of South Main. White Hall fire chief Cale Hoesman says a belt in an older furnace at the home was smoking. There was no fire, and firemen ventilated the smoke.