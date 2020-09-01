Three West Central IL Residents Part of 2020 4-H Hall of Fame Class

A long-time Pike County extension office worker and volunteer, a Cass County business owner, and the Morgan County Fair Board President were recently inducted into the Illinois 4-H Hall of Fame.

Morgan County Fair Board President Jay Harris grew up in 4-H, according to his Hall of Fame biography. Harris remains an integral part of the Morgan County 4-H program as Fair board President, auction buyer, award sponsor, and advocate. Harris currently owns and operates J.O. Harris Implements, which is a regional and worldwide farm implement dealer.

Marianne M. Adams was a long-time 4-H supporter, who worked in the Pike County Extension Office until August 2005. Dorothy Welbourne, 4-H program coordinator for Pike County told the Quincy Herald-Whig that Adams often attended leaders training and events with 4-H members that created a lot of unforgettable memories for past leaders and volunteers. She was instrumental in starting a recycling program in Pike County and supported and chaperoned a forestry team from the county that competed in the National Forestry Contest. She also regularly encouraged youth in the area to participate in the Freshmen Legislative Conference at the State Capital, where Pike County held Speaker of the House for a number of years.

Todd Burrus, owner of Burrus Seed, and native of the Arenzville area is a 3rd generation owner-operator of Burrus Seed Farms. Todd has served on several boards including the University of Illinois Department of Agronomy, and the chairman of the board at the First National Bank of Arenzville. As a 4-H member in his youth, he was a member of he State Livestock Judging Team. Todd is also an award sponsor and raises a few pigs that 4-H members purchase and raise to become show animals.

The statewide Hall of Fame, established in 2005, honors and celebrates extraordinary 4-H alumni, volunteers and former 4-H staff. The virtual ceremony can be viewed here.